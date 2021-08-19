News

ATTA launches bike taxi ‘Huiva’ application

PTI Aizawl | Updated on August 19, 2021

App was developed by local developers for use within the State capital

The Aizawl two-wheeler taxi association (ATTA) launched a bike taxi android application.

The application named ‘Huiva’ was inaugurated by State Information and Communication Technology Minister Robert Romawia Royte on Wednesday for two-wheeler taxi users.

He said the application will help leverage transportation and facilitate easy ride to customers.

The minister said that the new technology will not only reduce time consumption but will also offer a hassle-free experience. He expressed hope that the application will benefit the people.

Local developers

‘Huiva’ application is developed by local app developers for two-wheeler taxis to be used within the State capital. Through this application, an user can request a ride from two-wheeler taxis located within a radius of 1 km.

The application is aimed at offering secure, hassle-free mobility, prompt service and on-time availability to users. It is available at Google playstore.

According to ATTA president Lalhmunmawia, there are more than 1,500 two-wheeler taxi drivers or riders operating in the state capital Aizawl.

Published on August 19, 2021

