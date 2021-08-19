ATTA launches bike taxi ‘Huiva’ application

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
The Aizawl two-wheeler taxi association (ATTA) launched a bike taxi android application.
The Aizawl two-wheeler taxi association (ATTA) launched a bike taxi android application.
The application named ‘Huiva’ was inaugurated by State Information and Communication Technology Minister Robert Romawia Royte on Wednesday for two-wheeler taxi users.
He said the application will help leverage transportation and facilitate easy ride to customers.
The minister said that the new technology will not only reduce time consumption but will also offer a hassle-free experience. He expressed hope that the application will benefit the people.
‘Huiva’ application is developed by local app developers for two-wheeler taxis to be used within the State capital. Through this application, an user can request a ride from two-wheeler taxis located within a radius of 1 km.
The application is aimed at offering secure, hassle-free mobility, prompt service and on-time availability to users. It is available at Google playstore.
According to ATTA president Lalhmunmawia, there are more than 1,500 two-wheeler taxi drivers or riders operating in the state capital Aizawl.
