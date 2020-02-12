Atul Kumar Gupta is the new ICAI President

Atul Kumar Gupta will be the new President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAI)for the year 2020-21. Nihar Niranjan Jambusaria has been elected as the Vice President of the ICAI for 2020-21. They were elected at a meeting of the central council in New Delhi on Wednesday..

Atul Gupta, who has served the chartered accountancy profession for about two decades, was the Vice President of ICAI for the term 2019-20. He is a commerce and a law graduate by education.

Gupta assumes charge at the helm of ICAI when the CA profession—following blowouts in several big non banking finance companies-- is faced with several challenges including huge trust deficit among corporate stakeholders, regulators and economy watchers.