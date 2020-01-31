Atum, Visaka Industries’ integrated solar roof PV modules, certified to IEC standards

My Five
Ajay Kapur Founder & Managing Director, Shubham Chemicals and Solvents LtdBrisk walks & spiritual ...
Global safety science company, UL, has certificated Atum, integrated solar roof modules, as per the latest International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) and UL standards for successfully passing the solar photovoltaic (PV) module tests.
The certification complies to the IEC Standards revised in March 2016, enabling the Visaka Industries’ ‘Atum’ to position itself in the markets of Europe, Latin America and Africa among 50 other countries.
The IEC standards – IEC 61215 and UL 61730 - were altered considering the changing technological requirements in the solar industry to suit climate change and sustainability. The current norms recognise changes in the test procedure, sequence, duration and methodology for evaluating structural safety and performance of solar modules that are manufactured with crystalline silicon and other thin-film technologies.
The product design must accommodate minimum electrical requirements to sustain a higher voltage.
Vamsi Krishna G, Joint Managing Director, Visaka Industries Ltd (Atum) said, “A breakthrough invention in the field of sustainable energy, Atum is an Integrated Solar Rooﬁng System that serves all the functions of a traditional roof while generating energy for you. The cementitious substrate base of these solar panels has better thermal conductivity than a traditional roof while adding an aesthetic element to the roof. We had showcased our self-sustainable and eco-friendly model homes at the UN Habitat assembly in Nairobi, Kenya.”
“This certification opens up market avenues for us in over 50 countries,” he said.
Atum integrates roof and solar panel and can be managed on a smartphone. The Electric Roof created using atum generates electricity for over 30 years. It is a completely integrated, seamless solar roof made with Poly Crystalline PV cells and Cement Fiber Board — a highly durable roofing material, making it world’s first solar panel which can be directly used as a roof.
Ajay Kapur Founder & Managing Director, Shubham Chemicals and Solvents LtdBrisk walks & spiritual ...
High on the aam aadmi’s Budget hopes is some govt help to meet treatment costs
For those who want to get away from it all, there’s always the Maldives
A visit to the restoration project site of an ancient harbour in Kerala, steeped in history, is peppered with ...
FPIs have utilised only half of their investment limits in government bonds through 2019
Potential home-buyers and investors look for incentives to get off the fence
With a slowing economy marked by a 11-year low GDP, the FM has a tough task ahead
The shares of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals gained 3.4 per cent with above average volume on Thursday, ...
Can the AAP government’s focus on education, health, water and electricity triumph over identity politics in ...
Makeshift libraries, book-reading sessions and simple lessons keep the young ones engaged while their parents ...
On this day in 1884, the first Volume (A to Ant) of the definitive Oxford English Dictionary was published.
Flowering gardens have long inspired Indian culture, mythology, literature and art
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...