Atum, Visaka Industries’ integrated solar roof PV modules, certified to IEC standards

Global safety science company, UL, has certificated Atum, integrated solar roof modules, as per the latest International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) and UL standards for successfully passing the solar photovoltaic (PV) module tests.

The certification complies to the IEC Standards revised in March 2016, enabling the Visaka Industries’ ‘Atum’ to position itself in the markets of Europe, Latin America and Africa among 50 other countries.

The IEC standards – IEC 61215 and UL 61730 - were altered considering the changing technological requirements in the solar industry to suit climate change and sustainability. The current norms recognise changes in the test procedure, sequence, duration and methodology for evaluating structural safety and performance of solar modules that are manufactured with crystalline silicon and other thin-film technologies.

The product design must accommodate minimum electrical requirements to sustain a higher voltage.

Vamsi Krishna G, Joint Managing Director, Visaka Industries Ltd (Atum) said, “A breakthrough invention in the field of sustainable energy, Atum is an Integrated Solar Rooﬁng System that serves all the functions of a traditional roof while generating energy for you. The cementitious substrate base of these solar panels has better thermal conductivity than a traditional roof while adding an aesthetic element to the roof. We had showcased our self-sustainable and eco-friendly model homes at the UN Habitat assembly in Nairobi, Kenya.”

“This certification opens up market avenues for us in over 50 countries,” he said.

Atum integrates roof and solar panel and can be managed on a smartphone. The Electric Roof created using atum generates electricity for over 30 years. It is a completely integrated, seamless solar roof made with Poly Crystalline PV cells and Cement Fiber Board — a highly durable roofing material, making it world’s first solar panel which can be directly used as a roof.