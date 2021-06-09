Auditor misconduct: NFRA to examine need for policy on settlement of disciplinary matters

Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
The National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) will examine the suggestion of its technical advisory committee (TAC) to introduce a policy on settlement of disciplinary matters against auditors.
This is reflected in the consultation paper on ‘Enhancing Engagement with Stakeholders: Report of Technical Advisory Committee’ issued by the NFRA. Stakeholder comments have been sought on this consultation paper by July 10.
It may be recalled that the TAC had submitted a comprehensive report of its review of NFRA’s engagement with stakeholders.
NFRA is in the process of evaluating the recommendations of the TAC and developing an action plan for implementing them in a phased manner, taking into consideration their relevance to fulfilling its mandate, time, and resource constraints.
Among its several recommendations, TAC has recommended that the NFRA examine the desirability and feasibility of a policy on settlement of disciplinary matters.
NFRA has the power to impose monetary penalty and debar an auditor or the audit firm in case of misconduct. This requires the determination of misconduct by the auditor or the firm after investigation and adjudication. Currently, there is no provision for settlement of disciplinary matters in the Act or the rules without such determination.
The TAC has highlighted that disciplinary proceedings take time, effort and resources. Litigation of disciplinary orders before courts and the national company law appellate tribunal (NCLAT) not only cost time, effort and resources but also causes uncertainty, the TAC said.
It highlighted that settlement of disciplinary matters would expedite enforcement action. The PCAOB and the FRC have settlement of disciplinary cases prior to adjudication. In India, the SEBI has procedures for settlement of proceedings under the securities laws. The NFRA may consider taking up the matter with the government, the TAC has suggested.
In its preliminary views, NFRA said that it appreciated the reasoning behind the recommendation of the TAC. NFRA, however, pointed out that settlement procedures require statutory backing and that the authority will examine the matter further and take it up with the government appropriately, if found warranted.
NFRA looks at a likely statutory settlement process as one element of a comprehensive stand-alone legislation that, ideally, should cover all aspects of the France functioning. This is the pattern that has been followed in the case of other regulators as well. Any such proposed legislation should provide adequately for the institutional, functional and financial autonomy of NFRA and provide for all the procedural safeguards necessary as far as the regulated entities are concerned, NFRA has said.
The law should also empower NFRA to fill out the operational details and requirements within its overall framework. NFRA will work on the draft of such a law, it added.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
With the Snapdragon 860 teamed up with good specs, performance is the promise on this phone
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
Unlike equities and fixed income, currencies don’t classify as investments and are more suited for ...
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 continued to trend upwards, continuing the up-move. Further, the Nifty midcap 100 ...
HCL Tech stock valuation at ₹937 appears reasonable, but margin of safety wafer-thin at present in Infosys at ...
A breach of ₹50,000 level can induce more power to the uptrend wherein the futures can swiftly rise to ₹51,000
Memories of a time when Tagore’s critical appraisal of Keats didn’t quite measure up, and when Satyajit Ray’s ...
Indonesia’s most active volcano is a cauldron spewing sulphurous smoke, folklore and colourful traditions that ...
Zoom lessons on the ancient dance open up a trove of artistic antiquity and wisdom
Sunday afternoon I start work on my mural. By evening, I’m half-way done. But on Monday morning a spot above ...
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...