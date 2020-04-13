Aurangabad citizens terminate communal virus during the hour of crisis

From the WHO
Fantasy creature Ario helps kids to deal with Covid
No relatives and community members responded to Anil Rajput when he knocked at their doors for two days seeking help to cremate the body of his brother Sunil, who died in a city hospital due to tuberculosis. Some were afraid of stepping out because of Covid-19, while others were unwilling to shoulder the cremation expenses.
Finally, his Muslim neighbours Muhammad Farhad and Muhammad Riyaz came to his rescue. They turned pallbearers and cremated the body in a crematorium. Speaking to local media, Anil said that nobody, except is neighbours, came to his help at his hour of crisis.
Anil, who works as a mason, was moved with the gesture of his neighbours and so was the city which is known for Hindu-Muslim communal tension. Aurangabad has frequently witnessed tensions and riots as it stands divided on communal lines.
Even as the State is fighting to curb the coronavirus infection, stories of how participants in Tablighi Jamaat’s congregation at Nizamuddin got infected due to the coronavirus and travelled to many cities are being discussed heatedly in Maharashtra. This has resulted in communal tension in some localities of the State, with hate messages spread through social media adding fuel to the fire.
The story of Anil Rajput and his neighbours comes at a time when the government is worried about the communal divide in this hour of crisis.
Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, in his recent address to the State, said that besides coronavirus, there was a communal virus that was trying to divide the society. “Any nation, any caste or religion … there is one virus and its ill-effects are one,” he asserted. Uddhav said that stringent action would be taken against those trying to create rift in the name of caste and religion. He asserted that the State and its people were together in this hour of crisis.
Local MP Imtiaz Jaleel commented on social media platform, “Feel proud to see all this in my city!! It’s what India is all about.”
