Automovill, car service aggregator, on expansion mode

North East Venture Capital and NRL (Numaligarh Refinery) ideation supported car service aggregator, Automovill, is on expansion mode. The company is planning to raise ₹10-12 crore to expand into new markets, recruit and upgrade the tech platform.

Having offered its services in Bengaluru and Guwahati for the last three years; Automovill expanded into Hyderabad in May.

The company also tied up with a major ride hailing taxi operator in Bangalore and Hyderabad to service and repair it’s fleet of over 50,000 cars.

Co-founder Mridu Das said the company is now planning to expand services in Tier-1 and Tier-2 cities. He is hopeful that the contract with the ride hailing cab service can be expanded in other cities.

Asked if the ongoing slump in auto sales will have an impact, Das said that Automovill’s business model is more linked to pre-owned car sales which is zooming. As per industry average for every nine new cars, there are 10 pre-owned cars.

There is significant activity in the pre-owned car segment, over the last one year, with entry of organised players and a spate of venture capital funding. Encouraged by the potential many second hand car sales platforms are now planning entry in the car servicing segment.