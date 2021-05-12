Autos double up as ambulances in north Chennai, provide oxygen to Covid patients

A three-pronged transformation
Anish Shah, Mahindra group’s first professional MD, has a clear growth strategy. But it all hinges on ...
At a time when oxygen is on high demand amid the second wave of Covid-19 in the country, with people scampering for hospital beds with oxygen supply, a city-based NGO is reaching out to the needy in makeshift ambulances with the life saving gas.
This "emergency auto ambulance" is also being used by patients home quarantined and in dire need of it.
City-based Kadamai Educational and Social Welfare Trust is operating innovating auto ambulances, albeit in a smaller radius in the northern parts, but is fast turning out to be a much sought after service.
"A jumbo hospital oxygen cylinder from the clinic we run and another cylinder that we obtained from an industrial unit, both of 47 lt capacity, were fitted to two autos to provide oxygen to the people in north Chennai area, round the clock," T C Kumaraswamy, head, education department of the trust, told PTI.
These emergency auto ambulances are operated by six persons on shift basis and they respond promptly to callers who seek medical oxygen to improve their oxygen levels.
"Presently, we operate only within 15 km radius in north Chennai alone and we don't discourage callers seeking oxygen," Kumaraswamy said.
On an average, the trust receives about 150 to 200 calls a day.
On Monday night, an ambulance ferrying a coronavirus patient ran out of oxygen and its driver approached the trust for help.
"The 64-year-old patient from Royapuram was administered oxygen from our auto and he was taken to the hospital later," he added.
The service is restricted to patients who could sit comfortably in the auto, Kumaraswamy said.
"We have been running the service successfully for the twelfth day today. We respond to requests also from people who have no access to ambulances or oxygen cylinders at home," C Vasantha Kumar, founder secretary of the trust said.
Further, another metro-based volunteer organisation has launched a "Help Chennai breathe" campaign, aimed at crowdfunding a sum of Rs three crore to provide equipment like 420 oxygen cylinders and 240 oxygen concentrators to five government hospitals in the city.
Gayathri Suryanarayanan of 'Samarpana' said she launched the initiative after her own experience with oxygen issues.
"I tried nearly 25 hospitals to get a bed to treat my friend's father whose oxygen level dipped to 70, but couldn’t get one. His life ended after a long wait. This was a personal loss to me," Suryanarayanan said.
In another instance, her friends grandmother, aged 75, waited for nearly 26 hours outside a hospital along with an oxygen cylinder, for a bed at a hospital.
"Then I decided to procure oxygen cylinders for the poor patients desperately in need for oxygen but could not afford it. And they have nowhere else to go other than government hospitals," she said.
After being told by various officials of instances of people waiting without oxygen for such beds, she said she started the crowdfunding initiative.
The effort has helped the organisation raise about ₹25 lakh.
Suryanarayanan immediately got into touch with the deans of the medical college hospitals here and offered help.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Anish Shah, Mahindra group’s first professional MD, has a clear growth strategy. But it all hinges on ...
Besides cutting the greenhouse gas, the method’s use of magnesium makes it ideal for producing rocket fuel on ...
Most significant improvements are to distribution and cylinder heads
Merc’s A 35 AMG proves that small can still be fun in the world of sports cars
The pandemic has touched each of our lives in one way or the other. Aside of managing our health and emotions, ...
With markets continuing to see-saw, here are four MFs you can count on, to tide over the volatility
The ultra rich now have a wider basket of market-linked debentures to choose from
It has two new features — special exit value option and premium break option
Musicians looking forward to a concert-filled 2021 are largely in despair, but some are hoping to make the ...
Now that physical meetings with counsellors and doctors are no longer a safe option, caregivers of dementia ...
What does the father of a soon-to-be film-maker do to patch up their fragile relationship? Head for a road ...
On this day in 1886, pharmacist John Pemberton first sold a carbonated beverage that he called Coca-Cola. This ...
India is steadily acquiring a taste for plant-based meat substitutes, a billion-dollar industry worldwide
How ‘misbehaviour’ is relevant to effective marketing
Doodles can infuse more creativity into marketing presentations
Aditya Birla Fashion’s Van Heusen brand is looking to dress up in denims. Its new sub-brand Denim Labs, it ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...