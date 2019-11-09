News

Ayodhya verdict: I&B Ministry issues advisory to private TV channels

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on November 09, 2019 Published on November 09, 2019

Ask private TV channels, cable operates and DTH operators to ensure “strict conformity” to the Programming Code while reporting on Ayodhya case

The Information & Broadcasting (I&B) Ministry in an advisory on Saturday asked private TV channels, cable operates and DTH operators to ensure “strict conformity” to the Programming Code in the Cable TV Act in the wake of the Supreme Court's Ayodhya Verdict.

“It becomes imperative to ensure that debates/discussions/visuals carried out in the electronic media do not incite any divisive or anti-national feelings or sentiments,” the I & B Ministry stated.

The Programming Code states that any programme should not contain visuals or words which are contemptuous of religious groups and should not promote anti-national attitudes. It also states that programming content should not have anything that amounts to contempt of court or affects the integrity of the nation.

Last month, News Broadcasting Standards Authority of India (NBSA), an independent industry body had advised its members to exercise caution in telecast of any news related to the Ayodhya matter. It also said that members should not air sensational, inflammatory or provocative content.

