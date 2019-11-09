Ayodhya verdict: India is the winner, says Vice President Venkaiah Naidu

“India is the winner” from the Supreme Court judgment on the Ayodhya land dispute, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said on Saturday, asserting that people’s desire and ability to live together has triumphed.

In a unanimous verdict, the top court cleared the way for the construction of a Ram temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya and directed the Centre to allot a five-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque.

“Further to today’s unanimous verdict by 5-Judge bench of Supreme Court on Ayodhya issue, let’s leave the past behind and move towards building an India of peace, harmony & prosperity. India is the winner from this judgement. Our desire and ability to live together has triumphed,” the Vice President’s Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu.

Warning that divisions of any kind only dissipate “our collective energies”, Naidu said, “This great land of ours has space for all.”

“Let’s all move forward together towards peace and prosperity nurturing our collective illustrious heritage,” he said.