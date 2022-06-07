Bain Capital raises $2 bn via Special Situations Asia Fund

Bain Capital, a global private investment firm, has mopped-up over $2 billion through its second Asia-Pacific special situations fund, Bain Capital Special Situations Asia Fund II.

The fund closed with total capital commitments of over $2 billion, exceeding the $1.5 billion target.

Bain Capital Special Situations will now have nearly $5 billion of dedicated capital to invest in Asia-Pacific, including a material component of the Global Special Situations fund pool, the India Resurgence Fund and specific strategic accounts.

SSAII received strong support from institutional investors globally, including pension and sovereign wealth funds. It will continue the strategy of Special Situations Asia Fund I by investing across industries, asset types and countries in Asia-Pacific. The Special Situations Asia team is uniquely positioned with offices in Greater China, India, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia and Australia and is now investing over $1 billion per year.

Barnaby Lyons, a Hong Kong-based Managing Director and Global Co-Head of Bain Capital Special Situations said today’s dynamic and diverse Asia Pacific markets require an investor who can match local relationships with a deep global platform and expertise across a range of complex investment structures.

Bain Capital would leverage these qualities to develop flexible investment solutions across market cycles by helping companies accelerate their growth journey, besides providing liquidity for complex assets.

The Special Situations team has completed over 65 transactions worth about $6 billion of investment.

The Special Situations Asia team has also partnered with Bain Capital’s Asia Pacific Private Equity team, which has invested over $ 11 billion in 50 transactions in the region.