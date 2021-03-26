Bandh success, claim farmers

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
The farmers protesting in Delhi claimed that the one-day Bharat Bandh received countrywide support. But the Railways said it had “zero impact” on rail traffic except in Punjab and Haryana.
This is the fourth Bharat Bandh called by the farmers to protest the three farm reform laws passed by the Centre.
Congratulating the protesters, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella organisation, said the Centre and the BJP-ruled Governments tried to suppress their agitations. “Yudhveer Singh, the farmer leader who was there with the farmers of Gujarat, was arrested by the Gujarat Police, which we strongly condemn and oppose,” SKM leader Darshan Pal said.
The SKM said the Bandh was successful in more than 20 districts in Bihar, more than 200 places in Punjab and also in Haryana and in Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. “Started against three anti-farmer central farm laws and for the legal guarantee of MSP, the historic agitation of farmers on the borders of Delhi has crossed four months. Despite extreme weather conditions, farmers stayed resolute, and continue to be in high spirits,” it said.
Police picked up leaders and cadre of SKM in BJP ruled states like Karnataka and Gujarat, they alleged.
The Railways said there was no impact of the Bandh except in some locations in Punjab and Haryana where Protestors sat on railway tracks at 44 locations. Four shatabdi trains were cancelled, 35 passenger trains were detained and the movement of 40 goods trains affected. “Barring these the bandh has had almost zero impact across the nation. Other than in these two States, around five to six trains were delayed for some time. Less than 0.5 per cent of trains were impacted nationally,” said Railway spokesperson D J Narain.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
New Fund Offers are the talk of the market. As these new schemes plug the flavour of the season, we analyse ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 recover due to vital supports, but face hindrances ahead
Here is a low-down on the commercial reasons companies have for rolling out new funds
These products offer a certain degree of return visibility to those who stay invested until maturity
A frequent visitor goes off the beaten track and revels in the syncretic life of Goans
Political parties are wooing the people of Tamil Nadu with campaign songs that promise hope, idealism and good ...
Debangshu Bhattacharya, the composer-singer of ‘Khela Hobe’, on why the election in West Bengal should be like ...
This election season political parties are sparring on social media with songs, slogans, symbolism and drama
The future of privacy on the web is being remodelled with the removal of third-party cookies. How are brands ...
They make great points, but why do we feel they are not real but scripted?
Ways in which ad tech can build better, respect privacy
The season change has been heralded by a breeze of campaigns promising to deliver coolness. The news from IPL ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...