Bandh success, claim farmers

The farmers protesting in Delhi claimed that the one-day Bharat Bandh received countrywide support. But the Railways said it had “zero impact” on rail traffic except in Punjab and Haryana.

This is the fourth Bharat Bandh called by the farmers to protest the three farm reform laws passed by the Centre.

Congratulating the protesters, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella organisation, said the Centre and the BJP-ruled Governments tried to suppress their agitations. “Yudhveer Singh, the farmer leader who was there with the farmers of Gujarat, was arrested by the Gujarat Police, which we strongly condemn and oppose,” SKM leader Darshan Pal said.

The SKM said the Bandh was successful in more than 20 districts in Bihar, more than 200 places in Punjab and also in Haryana and in Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. “Started against three anti-farmer central farm laws and for the legal guarantee of MSP, the historic agitation of farmers on the borders of Delhi has crossed four months. Despite extreme weather conditions, farmers stayed resolute, and continue to be in high spirits,” it said.

Police picked up leaders and cadre of SKM in BJP ruled states like Karnataka and Gujarat, they alleged.

The Railways said there was no impact of the Bandh except in some locations in Punjab and Haryana where Protestors sat on railway tracks at 44 locations. Four shatabdi trains were cancelled, 35 passenger trains were detained and the movement of 40 goods trains affected. “Barring these the bandh has had almost zero impact across the nation. Other than in these two States, around five to six trains were delayed for some time. Less than 0.5 per cent of trains were impacted nationally,” said Railway spokesperson D J Narain.