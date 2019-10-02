Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina to visit India on Thursday on four-day official visit

Flight Jargon
Seat pitch: This is the measure of legroom that refers to the space between a point on one seat and the same ...
Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will arrive in India to start her four-day official visit of the nation, during which she would hold talks with her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi and the two sides are likely to sign nearly a dozen agreements.
This would be Hasina’s first visit to New Delhi since parliamentary elections were held in Bangladesh and India.
Hasina and Modi will hold bilateral talks on October 5. She will also be the Chief Guest at the India Economic Summit, which is being organised by the World Economic Forum on October 3 and 4.
On Wednesday, Foreign Minister A K Abdul Momen said that the two countries are expected to sign a dozen bilateral agreements in different areas, and the two prime ministers were also expected to review issues of sharing of water in common rivers (including Teesta) and the Rohingya crisis.
“All bilateral issues will be discussed during their meeting including...framework agreement over all trans-boundary rivers with Teesta, Indian cooperation on Rohingya repatriation and reducing border killing at zero,” he said.
Ties between India and Bangladesh have been on an upswing in the last few years.
Seat pitch: This is the measure of legroom that refers to the space between a point on one seat and the same ...
On October 7, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines marks its 100th birthday. Interestingly, it has been associated with ...
A look at the various aircraft that have been part of Air India’s portfolio over the years
Dvara KGFS, a financial services company that is into financial inclusion, has raised ₹70 crore in the second ...
Dividing your portfolio across asset classes helps limit risks, and reduces volatility of returns
I am 60 years old. I have a surplus of ₹30 lakh. I am not looking at immediate monthly returns. I would like ...
Though returns were mostly negative in the past year, the long-term show has been good
One of the main factors that influences the domestic price is the demand and supply of skimmed milk powder
Outsiders today recognise Kota as a coaching powerhouse that annually prepares thousands of students for ...
On Lata Mangeshkar’s 90th birthday, a quiz on Indian women playback singersHer story and voice1 Which ...
Bins and I leave our home in Delhi at 00.15am Thursday. Thirty hours of travel-time later, at 8.30pm of the ...
Zoya Akhtar on finding the stories that have got her an Oscar entry and Emmy nomination
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Will the festival season bring some cheer to brands battling slowdown blues? Although Onam and Ganesh ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...