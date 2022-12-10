The Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) in India has invited bids for the IPL Media Rights for the Women’s Indian Premier League Seasons 2023-2027, through a tender process.

This comes after BCCI announced earlier this year that they will be holding a separate premier league for women from 2023.

The detailed terms and conditions governing the tender process including eligibility requirements, process for submissions of bids, proposed media rights packages, and obligations, etc. are contained in the ‘Invitation to Tender’ (“ITT”).

“Any interested party wishing to submit a bid is required to purchase the ITT. However, only those satisfying the eligibility criteria set out in the ITT and subject to the other terms and conditions set out therein, shall be eligible to bid. It is clarified that merely purchasing this ITT does not entitle any person to bid,” noted BCCI.

“BCCI reserves the right to cancel or amend the bidding process at any stage in any manner at its discretion,” the cricketing authority added.

BCCI has already sold media rights for the men’s IPL, earlier this year. Disney Star holds rights to air matches on the linear TV medium while Reliance Jio bagged rights to stream digital matches.

