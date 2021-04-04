BCCI to propose jab for cricketers amid Covid surge

The Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) is on a damage control mode with at least two players and officials associated with the Indian Premier League getting Covid-19 infection.

According to senior BCCI officials, talks are going on with the Ministry of Health to get cricketers vaccinated on priority.

This comes after Axar Patel, left arm spinner for Delhi Capitals and Devdutt Padikal of Royal Challengers Bangalore tested positive. Ground staff members at Mumbai’s Wankhade stadium, members of an event management company, and an executive of a franchisee have also reportedly contracted the infection.

BCCI officials said that there is a view that IPL games at Mumbai could be relocated to Hyderabad. But there is no time to change the schedule with the league starting on April 9. Four franchises — Delhi Capitals, Chennai Super Kings, Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals — have set up their base in Mumbai as of now.

“I think the only solution is to get vaccinated. BCCI is also thinking on those lines that players should be vaccinated. Nobody knows when coronavirus is going to end and you can’t give a deadline that by this time frame, it will not be there so players can play easily. Vaccination should be done for the players also,” said BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla.