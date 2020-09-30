Beauty industry bets on festival season for increased footfalls

The organised beauty salon industry is betting big on the upcoming festival and wedding season to boost footfalls. Players said, adoption of enhanced hygiene and safety protocols has helped in gradually building consumer confidence and consumers are opting for longer and multiple services, amid rising Covid-19 cases.

Pushkaraj Shenai, CEO, Lakme Salon, said the rising cases and partial lockdowns post reopening in June have made a dent, but consumer confidence is building up and footfalls have been increasing steadily.

“With our safety measures and enhanced protocols, we are seeing consumers opt for longer and multiple services in a single visit. We are seeing this trend across metros and in tier-1 and -2 towns,” he added.

In line with evolving consumer trends, the HUL-owned salon chain is offering skincare brand Dermalogica’s zero-touch professional treatments that solve consumers’ skin needs.

Consumer trends

Stating that DIY and virtual services are the big consumer trends of the year, Shenai pointed out that the company has also been engaging with consumers through a series of live sessions, to solve their beauty queries, through the company’s Facebook page.

Talking about demand trends, Jayant Khosla, MD and Group Head, VLCC said, “While overall revenues are still some way off from pre-Covid levels, which is to be expected, the growth trend is very encouraging. Our expectation is that with the onset of the festive season there will be a surge in demand for both beauty and wellness services.”

The company, that operates VLCC Wellness & Beauty Clinics, said it decided to introduce “immunity boosting proactive healthcare wellness packages” once lockdown restrictions were lifted.

Vikram Bhatt, Founder, Enrich Salon said that the company hopes to achieve 75-80 per cent of last year revenues in the coming quarter. “Beauty industry is recovering sharply after a prolonged lockdown. We hope people follow all the precautions, so the speed of subsequent unlocking initiatives is faster, and recovery is accelerated. We are also hopeful that with the onset of festivals coupled with the gradual flattening of the curve of infections will boost demand recovery for the industry,” he added