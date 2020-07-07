Bengal reimposes lockdown across newly defined containment zones from July 9

The West Bengal government on Tuesday issued orders to reimpose a complete lockdown across containment zones in Kolkata and across all districts of the State, suspending all activities except essential services, in view of rising number of coronavirus cases.

The lockdown and subsequent guidelines come into effect from 5 pm on July 9. However, the order does not mention the date till which it will remain effective.

As per an order of the State Home Secretary, containment zone definitions will be revised. A larger area will not be categorised as a containment zone, with private and government offices closed, suspension of marketing, trading, industrial activities and transport facilities, and all sort of congregations disallowed.

West Bengal had been segregating containment zones and buffer zones, and accordingly allowing activities. However, the new order reads that the “current concept of a containment zone may be with the current concept of a buffer zone” and together they may constitute a revised and broad-based containment zone approach”.

Entry and exit of residents in these containment zones will also be restricted and “to the extent practicable, local authorities will try to arrange for home delivery of essentials to the residents staying inside the broad-based containment zones.”

Local authorities have been asked to delineate or precisely mark out the broad-based containment zones. In case of Kolkata, the Municipal Corporation and city police will work in consultation to define these containment zones. In case of other districts, the district magistrates will take the call in consultation with SPs and other Police Commissionerates. The list will be updated on the government’s Egiye Bangla website.

Interestingly, the definition of containment zones has been changing in West Bengal for quite some time now. Till July 3, there were 1,840 containment zones in Kolkata. Subsequently, the nomenclature was revised and the website maintained that were 18 containment zones and 1,872 ‘isolation units’ in the city.

As on July 7, the list of containment zones in the city increased to 33, said sources in the State Secretariat.

Depleting hospital space

Incidentally, West Bengal has been witnessing a steady spurt in Covid-19 cases over the last two weeks. In a span of six days (July 1– 6), Bengal has seen nearly 4,500 cases.

On July 6, there were 861 cases in the State and 22 deaths. Kolkata, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas and Howrah were amongst the worst-affected districts.

Of the 4,500 cases, approximately 28 per, or 1,270 cases, are from Kolkata.

Private hospital space has also been running out in West Bengal. Of the 1,216 total beds across premier private hospitals in Kolkata and the neighbouring district of North 24 Parganas, 131 beds are vacant (11 per cent).