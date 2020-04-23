Bengaluru Airport plans to revive Devanahalli chakota

Car brand-logos now adorn face masks and ventilators
Automobile companies are using their manufacturing expertise to make medical equipment; 3D-printing, car parts ...
Devanahalli pomelo or chakota, a citrus variety almost on the brink of extinction, is now set to receive a new lease of life. Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) which owns and operates Kempegowda International Airport (BLR-Airport), as part of the 50th anniversary of World Earth Day, hopes to conserve the endangered fruit by cultivating it within the airport campus.
The Devanahalli pomelo, which comes with a Geographical Indication (GI) tag, has a unique, sweet taste, unlike other varieties. Hectares of pomelo plantation, which once dotted Devanahalli region, have now all but vanished. Currently, there are less than 100 cultivators in the area.
Now as part of its flagship CSR Programme Namma Ooru, BIAL will plant 500 pomelo trees.
With support from the Karnataka Department of Horticulture, BIAL procured saplings and has already planted 50 plants at a location that was once a hub for pomelos, before the construction of the Airport.
“With this initiative we aim to revive, conserve and restore past glory of Devenahalli pomelo, a fruit that is associated with the region in which BLR Airport is located,” said Hari Marar, MD & CEO, BIAL.
BIAL intends to promote cultivation of the fruit around the region and create a viable market by collaborating with Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and other institutions.
BIAL will also work with farmers in and around Devanahalli.
Automobile companies are using their manufacturing expertise to make medical equipment; 3D-printing, car parts ...
Riding on meticulous planning, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles sucessfully transitioned to the BS-VI regime ...
In a WFH world where everybody is Zooming or Hanging Out, the inevitable has happened. Video chat fatigue is a ...
IAS officers have been at the front line of the fight
Flexi deposits and sweep options help you earn more, even as they give instant access to the funds
Air has been cleared on tax on dividend in unit-holders’ hands
An explainer on what happened in the contract - who made money, who lost and how SEBI and MCX could have been ...
Finance Act, 2020 tightened the existing provisions for those who have not been filing income tax returns.
It has taken just a fortnight to alter India's Covid-19 map. As the numbers surge, some states fight better, ...
It’s the birthday of Clarence Darrow, the famous American lawyer who, in the 1920s, defended John T Scopes in ...
Citizen-led initiatives are helping the unemployed and hungry tide over the nationwide lockdown, reinforcing ...
A Kolkata doctor-duo has put together a video outlining safety guidelines for medicos battling Covid-19 cases
It has changed people overnight and these changes will, in turn, have a big impact on businesses and brands
Stay relevant, humble, authentic, transparent and honest
The ad business, like every other business, is deeply affected by the Covid-19 lockdown. Income and cash flow ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...