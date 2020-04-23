Bengaluru Airport plans to revive Devanahalli chakota

Devanahalli pomelo or chakota, a citrus variety almost on the brink of extinction, is now set to receive a new lease of life. Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) which owns and operates Kempegowda International Airport (BLR-Airport), as part of the 50th anniversary of World Earth Day, hopes to conserve the endangered fruit by cultivating it within the airport campus.

The Devanahalli pomelo, which comes with a Geographical Indication (GI) tag, has a unique, sweet taste, unlike other varieties. Hectares of pomelo plantation, which once dotted Devanahalli region, have now all but vanished. Currently, there are less than 100 cultivators in the area.

Now as part of its flagship CSR Programme Namma Ooru, BIAL will plant 500 pomelo trees.

With support from the Karnataka Department of Horticulture, BIAL procured saplings and has already planted 50 plants at a location that was once a hub for pomelos, before the construction of the Airport.

“With this initiative we aim to revive, conserve and restore past glory of Devenahalli pomelo, a fruit that is associated with the region in which BLR Airport is located,” said Hari Marar, MD & CEO, BIAL.

BIAL intends to promote cultivation of the fruit around the region and create a viable market by collaborating with Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and other institutions.

BIAL will also work with farmers in and around Devanahalli.