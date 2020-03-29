Bengaluru Municipal corporation opens 31 fever clinics

Shine a light on nurses & midwives
The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, the metropolitan municipal corporation of Bengaluru on Sunday started 31 fever clinics in Bengaluru.
Working on a war-footing, the BBMP set up these clinics a day after announcing the launch of these hospitals.
These clinics will work all the week days including government holidays from 9 am to 4.30 pm where the fever test camp will be held, the BBMP said in a press release.
The BBMP said these clinics have been equipped with all the necessary equipment and adequate number of doctors and paramedics.
“Fever clinics are being set up in Bengaluru under the guidance of Special Commissioner Dr Ravi Kumar Surpur which will help ramp up infrastructure and thereby increase the number of First Response Clinics during the lockdown,” the BBMP said in a statement.
It also said drugs and medicines, protocols, staffing, sanitization and surveillance were issues focused on during the video conferencing with 187 BBMP Health Centres.
The Palike also said that seventeen hotels have been identified in the city to quarantine the suspected COVID-19 patients. Air-conditioners will not be used in these hotels.
Payments will be made to these hotels based on the occupancy of patients.
The BBMP also set up a war room to deal with the coronavirus patients. The doctors deployed have been trained on how to handle patients walking in with #Covid19 symptoms, Palike said in a press release.
The civic agency said 187 frontline warriors were trained concurrently.
