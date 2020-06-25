Bengaluru records over 100 postive cases daily for the last five days

At Mercedes, digital is key amid the pandemic
Bengaluru continues to register over 100 Covid-19 positive cases daily for the last five days. On Thursday, the city registered 113 cases taking the total tally to 1,791 and recorded 78 deaths.
The following are day-wise cases: June 21 – 196 cases, June 22 – 126 cases, June 23 -107 cases, June 24 -173 cases and June 25 – 113 cases. In order to cater to the rising Covid cases, the State government has added capacity to treat patients by roping in private medical colleges.
“We have added capacity in the State by enlisting 11 private medical colleges which will function as Covid-19 treatment facilities with 2,200 reserved beds. Of these, 281 are ICU beds and 120 are beds with ventilators,” said K Sudhakar, Karnataka’s Medical Education Minister.
Jawaid Akhtar, Additional Chief Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), briefed members of the Private Hospital and Nursing Homes Association (PHANA), as well as hotel associations, on the need to establish more Covid-19 Care Centres (CCCs) in the State.
Private hospitals may run these CCCs in association with hotels. The CCCs will provide medical facilities while the hotels provide accommodation at a cost agreed by by both associations in consultation with the government.
While the government is establishing CCCs at large spaces such as stadiums, hotels, hostels, stadiums etc. free of cost, the privately-run CCCs are planned for patients wishing to access private healthcare. Each participating hospital will be tied up with a budget, three star or five-star hotels for accommodation of the patients.
Hotel staff will follow all safety measures and minimise contact with patients under the leadership of a team consisting of a PHANA representative, the hotel manager and a government staff member. A medical unit and ambulance will be on standby in case of emergencies.
On Thursday, Karnataka reported 442 new cases taking the total tally to 10,560 in the State. On the discharge front the day saw 519 cases. Total discharges now stand at 6,670. Patients in ICU are 160 and Thursday recorded six deaths, taking the State’s total death toll to 170 and 4 non-Covid-19 cause.
Of the 442 new cases reported in the State, 81 cases had inter-State travel history and 23 international passengers.
The Covid-19 positive cases continue to mount in Bengaluru and the city saw the highest number cases at 113 and followed by Kalaburgi 35, Ramanagara 33, Dakshina Kannada 29, Ballari, dharwad 26 each, Mysuru 22, Bagalkot, Kodagu 18 each, Udupi 14, Hassan, Bengaluru rural 12 each, Uttara Kannada 11, Vijayapura, Gadag and Haveri 10 each.
