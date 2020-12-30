Beware of Covid vaccine registration fraud

Cyber criminals never run out of ideas. As the Central and State Governments are getting ready for mass vaccination for Covid-19 and people anxiously wait for a vaccine shot, cybercriminals have quickly devised a method to cash in on the situation.

“Fraudsters are making phone calls to people offering to register their names for the vaccine. They are collecting details such as Aadhaar, email in the name of Covid-19 vaccine registration and ask for OTP (one-time password) to open multiple bank accounts,” Cyberabad police have said.

“They are also asking for credit and debit card details to siphon off funds from their accounts,” he said.

They cautioned the public not to entertain any phone calls on the vaccine registration. “Don’t share with them your personal data,” he said.

“If you receive any calls regarding the Covid vaccine registration contact us over 100,” the Cyberabad police said in a statement on Wednesday.