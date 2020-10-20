BGAUSS opens up electric scooter dealership in Hyderabad

BGAUSS, a unit of RR GLOBAL, has opened its first dealership in the country at Hyderabad, marking the entry of BGAUSS electric scooters B8 and A2 models and its five product variants for the EV supporters in the city.

The showroom has started deliveries of scooters to customers and has secured 50 pre-bookings for their scooters online, through the BGAUSS website.

Hemant Kabra, Director, RR Global and founder & MD, BGAUSS, in a statement said: “Our dealership is designed as a new-age interactive urban space giving customers first-hand experience of both the B8 and A2 models and its five variants. We believe that electric mobility will define the future of transport and our partnership with Shlok Dugar is a step towards making our electric scooters easily accessible and available to prospective customers in Hyderabad.”

The electric two-wheelers are priced in the range of ₹50,000 and go up to ₹90,000. BGAUSS is also offering annual maintenance, extended warranty, pick and drop service and 24x7 roadside assistance.