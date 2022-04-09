Bharat Bio cuts Covaxin’s price to ₹225 per dose for private hospitals

Bharat Biotech International Ltd has reduced price of its Covid-19 vaccine, Covaxin, from ₹1,200 to ₹225 per dose for private hospitals. This was announced by Suchitra Ella, Joint Managing Director, Bharat Biotech, on Twitter on Saturday. “We welcome the decision to make available precautionary dose for all adults. In consultation with the Central Government, we have decided to revise the price of Covaxin from ₹1,200 to ₹225 per dose for private hospitals,’‘ she said. The Centre on Friday said precautionary dose can be given to all those above 18 years of age from April 10. Bharat Biotech, which said recently it was ’slowing down’ the production capacity of Covaxin on expected decrease in demand and due to upgradation of its facilities, is now likely to step up production again.

When contacted on the production aspects, the Hyderabad-based company said it would come up with production details ’soon’. The vaccine-maker will have to cater to the domestic demand more as the World Health Organisation (WHO) recently suspended the supply of Covaxin through its agencies on some GMP-related issues.