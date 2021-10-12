Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin gets recommended for emergency use in the 2-18 age group

Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin has been recommended for emergency use in the 2-18 years age group, by an expert panel.

This would make it the second Covid-19 vaccine for children, if it gets a final nod from the Drug Controller General of India, the first being Zydus Cadila’s ZyCov-D. It would, however, be the first Covid-19 vaccine recommended in children as young as 2 years.

"The overall antibody response for the paediatric population is similar with that of the adult population in phase-III efficacy study," a government official told Business Line, explaining the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) recommendation.

Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech had presented its proposal for an emergency use authorisation, based on the interim safety and immunogenicity data of phase II/phase III clinical trial conducted in the age group 2-18.

“The data has been thoroughly reviewed by the CDSCO (Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation) and Subject Experts Committee (SEC) and have provided their positive recommendations. This represents one of the first approvals worldwide for COVID-19 vaccines for the 2-18 age group. .... We now await further regulatory approvals from the CDSCO prior to product launch and market availability of COVAXIN for Children,” said Bharat Biotech.

Covaxin has an efficacy of 78 per cent against mild, moderate and severe cases of Covid-19, as per Phase III interim analysis results. It will be administered to children in two doses. However, it is to be noted that Covaxin has not yet received an Emergency Use Listing from the World Health Organisation.

Children’s vaccine status

The government had planned to roll out the first vaccine ZyCov-D for children on October 2, but it is yet to be made available in the market. VK Paul, Niti Aayog- Member had recently said that people were being trained to administer the needle-less ZyCov-D vaccine and logistic issues were being resolved. Without mentioning the timeline he had said that it would be launched very soon and it will be a part of the country’s Covid vaccination programme.

Meanwhile on the pricing of ZyCov-D, Rajesh Bhushan, Health Secretary had said, “as far as the price of the vaccine at which it will be procured is concerned, we are in conversation with the manufacturers. Since, this is a three-dose vaccine, and also comes with the needle-less delivery system, so it would have a differential pricing.”

India has multiple vaccines in the pipeline for children and adolescents, including from US companies Novavax (through Serum Institute) and Johnson & Johnson, besides Hyderabad’s Biological E.

Stop the waves

The SEC recommendation move comes at a time when schools are gradually reopening all across the country. According to health experts, the vaccination for children will help in preventing the risk of further waves.

“This move will be beneficial both for the child as well as people around them. We need to achieve herd immunity and decrease the risk of further waves. No doubt, children and adolescents are vulnerable groups and if the vaccine safety data is strong enough and we immunise them, it will have a big impact in reducing the transmission of covid. This will be a major step as school, coaching centres and sport centres are gradually opening. Since the Covid vaccination is yet to arrive for children and is at the trial stage, we need to see that we provide proper protection to them by giving them timely vaccination so that the severity of the infection significantly comes down even in case they end up contracting Covid, *said Dr Akshay Budhraja, Senior Consultant, Pulmonology, Aakash Healthcare, Dwarka.

Meanwhile, Dr Gauri Agarwal, Founder- Seeds of Innocence said “according to the principal investigator of Covaxin trials on children, vaccine safety and immunogenicity results are awaited. It is important to establish the efficacy of the vaccine by the time it is approved for administration. At the same time, efforts must be made to establish the efficacy of the vaccine globally so that the children are not subject to restrictive measures when they travel abroad.”

