Bihar cop probing Sushant Singh’s case quarantined as per rules: BMC

The Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) has landed itself in a fresh controversy by insisting on sending Vinay Tiwari, a Bihar Police officer of IPS rank to a quarantine facility in the city. The officer is in Mumbai in connection with the probe in actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide case.
DGP of Bihar Police, Gupteshwar Pandey from official twitter handle said that Tiwari had reached Mumbai from Patna on official duty to lead the police team there, but he has been forcibly quarantined by the MCGM officials at 11 pm on Sunday. He was not provided accommodation in the IPS Mess despite a request and was staying in a guest house.
The MCGM on Monday in a press statement said that they were only following Maharashtra Government May 25 directives on the pandemic regarding air travellers. The P/South municipal ward administration received information that the officer had arrived at the guesthouse of the State Reserve Police Force, in Goregaon (suburban Mumbai). Being a domestic air traveller, he was guided for home quarantine as per the State Government guidelines.
The P/South municipal ward team approached him on Sunday at the guest house and explained to him the whole procedure for domestic air travel. He has also been guided to apply to the competent authority of MCGM for exemption in the home quarantine period as per the State Government notification, the statement said.
