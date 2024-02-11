BioAsia 2024, Telangana’s flagship life sciences and Health Tech conference to be held here during February 26-28, 2024, has teamed up with the Ministry of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) to provide support to micro, small and medium (MSME) sector.

The collaboration with the Ministry of MSME with BioAsia, is in line with the Government’s vision, to promote the growth and development of small and medium-sized enterprises, which play a crucial role in India’s burgeoning life sciences industry.

With a dedicated MSME Pavilion, featuring leading companies from the sector, BioAsia 2024, will be offering an opportunity for MSMEs to forge key partnerships, expand their businesses and showcase India’s prowess in the global life sciences arena.