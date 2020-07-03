BJP cadres run community kitchens fed 22 cr persons: General Secretary Arun Singh

During the lockdown, the BJP’s units and cadre helped the needy, according to its general secretary Arun Singh. At a press conference here on Friday, he also said the State chiefs of the party will brief Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the service activities at a virtual meeting scheduled on Saturday, Singh said.

Singh said that more than 35 lakh workers participated in the mega outreach programme. He said millions of face masks and more than 8 lakh litre sanitisers were provided to people through this outreach programme. He said about 22 crore people got the benefits of community kitchens launched by the party.

Singh claimed that the BJP held mass public outreach programmes during the lockdown. Singh said due to the “timely interventions” of Modi and cooperation from all sections of society, Covid-19 has been less lethal in our country and virus spread is largely contained.

He said the PM Garib Kalyan Yojana ensured free ration to 80 crore people and direct benefits transfer to 36 crore accounts. “Both these measures mitigated the suffering of poor persons in a big way. Now the PM has announced another big relief in the form of free ration of five kg grains per person and one kg dal per family per month for 80 crore people for next 5 months. This will be a big relief to the poor people during monsoon and festival seasons,” the BJP leader said.