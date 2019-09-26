BJP, Shiv Sena seal seat-sharing pact ahead of Maharashtra polls

Office buzz
Seasonal spurtIt’s not just sales that get a seasonal spurt during the festive season. The retail sector adds ...
Subject to revision at the party’s election committee meeting on September 29, the BJP and Shiv Sena on Thursday reportedly sealed their seat-sharing pact. At a meeting of the BJP’s Maharashtra core group chaired by party President Amit Shah, it was reportedly decided that 144 seats will be contested by the BJP and 126 by the Sena.
The BJP, said sources, has also agreed to give deputy chief minister’s post to the Shiv Sena and the latter reportedly plans to launch Aditya Thackeray.
BJP President Amit Shah along with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and other members of the State’s core group, is believed to have finalised the party’s candidates and discussed region-wise strategy for the upcoming Assembly polls.
Besides Amit Shah and Devendra Fadnavis, BJP Working President JP Nadda, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Maharashtra State BJP President Chandrakanta Dada Patil were present at the meeting on Thursday along with other senior leaders.
Amit Shah had, in the last Assembly polls in 2014, decided to snap ties with the Shiv Sena and the party won as many as 122 seats on its own. The Sena may prefer a 50:50 partnership but is expected to settle in the face of some tough bargaining by Shah.
Besides sharing seats with the Shiv Sena and partners such as the RPI, the BJP also has to accommodate new entrants to the party, including heavyweights from the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party.
Former Maharashtra minister and Congress leader Harshvardhan Patil from Indapur, Pune and NCP’s Navi Mumbai strongman Ganesh Naik, joined the BJP earlier this month. The four-time MLA from Indapur, dealt a severe blow to the Congress by joining the BJP, which may may field him from the same constituency. Fadnavis indicated as much on September 11, the day Patil joined the BJP.
Similarly, Ganesh Naik, too, hopes to be rewarded with a BJP ticket having defected from the NCP with about 50 corporators, which paved the way for the BJP to wrest control of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation.
A decision on all these matters is reported to have been taken at the meetingand may be announced on September 29.
Seasonal spurtIt’s not just sales that get a seasonal spurt during the festive season. The retail sector adds ...
At ‘Adobe for All’ you get a glimpse of the magic that happens when everyone speaks up
Are there ways to minimise the pain of people in PSU banks?
As peers, are we all equal or are there unseen dynamics at play?
Side-pockets in debt funds allow bad bonds to be separated from good ones
Apartments in multi-storeyed buildings may not be really cost-effective for owners
Conservative investors can consider buying these bonds from the secondary market
The key benchmark indices gained sharply last week, breaking important hurdles
On World Alzheimer’s Day, a look at how caregivers cope with the loss of memory in their loved ones
A number of recent films headlined by B-Town stars reveals an awareness of mental health issues such as ...
Towns and cities are vying for the coveted Geographical Indication or GI tag for a range of items. They hope ...
The winner of two Michelin stars, Anupam Banerjee’s itchy feet and creative hands have helped him script a ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Will the festival season bring some cheer to brands battling slowdown blues? Although Onam and Ganesh ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...