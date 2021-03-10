BJP to contest in Harbour and Thousand Lights constituencies in Chennai

Harbour and Thousand Lights constituencies in Chennai are among the 20 seats in which the BJP will fight as part of the AIADMK-led alliance in the Assembly elections to be held on April 6.

Interestingly, Ku Ka Selvam of the DMK won the Thousand Lights seat in 2016. However, he joined the BJP in March after the DMK sacked him for meeting BJP chief JP Nadda in Delhi and praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Sources said that he may be given the Thousand Lights seat to represent the BJP this time.

The other constituencies where the BJP will contest are - Tiruvannamalai; Nagercoil; Colachel; Villavankaadu; Ramanthapuram; Modakurichi; Tirukovilur; Thittakudi; Coimbatore South; Virudhunagar; Aravakurichi; Tiruvaiyaaru; Udagamandalam; Tirunelveli; Thali; Karaikudi; Darapuram and Madurai North - says a joint statement issued by both parties after discussions were held on Tuesday late evening.

The other alliance partner - PMK - has been allotted 23 Assembly seats and the constituency list is expected to be released in a couple of days.