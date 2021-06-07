BJP’s Karnataka unit forms panel to end open resentments against Yediyurappa

A day after Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa said he would resign when party central leadership says it does not need him, the BJP state unit formed a committee to put an end to open resentments and statements on leadership change in the state.

Revenue Minister R Ashoka told reporters that a committee consisting of the state president, the Chief Minister, four general secretaries, and four ministers have been formed. “It is with a purpose to clear confusion and stop open statements. Those with grievances can approach it.”

The minister also said that the state party president has also issued an order not to carry out any signature campaign and warned against those involved.

“No one should speak regarding the Chief Minister's position or about replacing him...here no one should make counter statements either in favour or against the CM. This is the direction from the state president and the central leadership," Ashoka said.

Earlier in the day, the chief minister’s political advisor and MLA Renukacharya said he has a letter signed by more than 65 MLAs favouring Yediyurappa and wanted him to continue as chief minister.

Countering Renukacharya's statement, legislator Arvind Bellad expressed doubts about the genuineness of the letter containing signatures of MLAs. He said no signature campaign has been carried out in the recent past.

With this bickering, the saffron party’s move comes after Yediyurappa stated that he had the backing of party central leadership. It had recently sent a clear message to dissidents that leadership change was not on the cards.

It is said the Chief Minister has decided to meet all ministers personally to sort out their grievances. After the party's central leadership devised an institutional mechanism to resolve the differences.

Meanwhile, Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, categorically denied reports on a signature campaign in the BJP to unseat Yediyurappa and said there was no talk at the national level about a change in leadership in the State.

Joshi told reporters in Dharwad that the media has been raising questions about attempts to unseat him, Yediyurappa has only answered that he is ready to quit if the party high command wanted him to.

He further said that the chief minister has been in regular touch with the Prime Minister and other senior leaders of the party on the issue of Covid-19 management, and never was there any mention of changing the leadership in the State.