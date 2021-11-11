BL Explainer: ZyCov-D, the world’s first needle-free Covid-19 vaccine

A needle-free Covid Vaccine, is it true?

Yes. ZyCoV-D is administered into the dermis (inner layer of the skin) - located between the epidermis and the hypodermis - using a needle-free applicator. This is a painless vaccine delivery and reduces the side effects and soreness at the site of vaccination. The needle-free technology is also popular among people with diabetes and is used for administration of insulin. For COVID-19, ZyCoV-D is the world's first needle-free plasmid DNA vaccine.

Who is making it?

Ahmedabad-based pharmaceutical major, Cadila Healthcare Ltd (Zydus Cadila) started developing a plasmid DNA vaccine for Covid-19 as early as in February 2020. In August 2021, the three-dose vaccine received regulatory nod for Emergency Use in adolescent (above 12 years of age) and adult population in India.

What is a Plasmid DNA vaccine?

This is a novel approach of vaccination to induce an immune response in the human body. It involves direct introduction of a plasmid (a genetic structure) that contains DNA sequence. This is done by encoding the antigen(s) against which an immune response is sought. This plasmid is then introduced into tissues using an applicator.

How ZyCoV-D administered?

Unlike the existing Covid-19 vaccines that are administered into the tissue/muscle using a needle, ZyCoV-D is applied using The PharmaJet needle-free applicator for a painless administration. ZyCoV-D is a three-dose vaccine administered in the interval of 0-28-56 days. The total vaccine dosage is six milligram (6mg) given in three doses of 2 mg each. Each dose is to be administered at “two sites", e.g. both arms. This means, for each dose, the individual needs to take two shots of 1 mg each at two different sites.

From when will it be available? For whom?

Considering the factors such as training of the vaccinators, integration of the vaccine on COWIN portal and the logistics involved, the vaccine is expected to be available from the start of December. ZyCoV-D, even though cleared for adolescent population, will first be administered to the adults.

How much will it cost?

Currently, the vaccine is being procured by the Central Government at the cost of ₹358 per dose, which includes the cost of vaccine at ₹265 per dose and ₹93 per dose for the use of needle-free applicator. The rates are excluding GST.

Will it be available at government vaccine centres?

Yes. On November 8, Zydus Cadila received an order to supply one crore doses of ZyCoV-D to the Government of India. This will be made available at the Government vaccination centers, besides the authorised vaccination sites, as in the case of other two covid vaccines i.e. Covaxin and Covishield.