Blinkit temporarily stops deliveries in areas taking more than 10 mins

Blinkit, formerly Grofers, on Monday said that it will temporarily stop serving locations where they are not able to offer deliveries in 10 minutes. The start-up expects this to impact around 75,000 of their 200,000 daily customers across India.

This announcement comes at a time when the quick commerce space is getting hot among investors and peers like Swiggy Instamart and Zepto are trying to capture the market share with all their might.

Albinder Dhindsa, Co-founder and CEO, Grofers wrote about this development on Twitter. “In the near-term this call will have significant impact for our business size, and for a large number of our customers,” he said.

He added, “While we understand a 15 minute or 20-minute delivery service would be better than no service, our systems and infrastructure are built solely with 10 minutes (or less) in mind.”

Blinkit is currently opening a new store every 4 hours and the temporary lack of service for affected customers is expected to resolve with 4 weeks from today.