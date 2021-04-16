Blueprint to put gasping hospitals on oxygen

Beware the quantum computers
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for synergy between various ministries and State governments for ensuring smooth supply of medical grade oxygen. With Covid-19 cases surging, the Prime Minister on Friday reviewed with officials of the Health, DPIIT, Steel and Road Transport Departments the oxygen supply situation, particularly in the 12 worst-affected States, including Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh. .
Modi urged officials to ensure seamless and free movement of tankers carrying oxygen.
According to an official statement, “the PM was informed that States and transporters have been asked to ensure tankers move round-the-clock with drivers working in shifts to ensure faster turnaround and adequate capacity to meet the surge in demand. Cylinder filling plants will also be permitted 24-hours working with necessary safeguards.”
Modi was also informed that the government is allowing industrial cylinders to be used for medical oxygen after ‘purging’. Similarly, nitrogen and argon tankers will be allowed to be converted into oxygen tankers to meet the shortage.
At the meeting, Modi was informed that the Centre and the States are in contact and estimates for projected demand have been shared with the States as on April 20, 25 and 30. Accordingly, 4,880 tonnes, 5,619 tonnes and 6,593 tonnes have been allocated to these 12 States for meeting their projected demand.
Later in the day, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla wrote to all States emphasising that all inter-State movement of oxygen tankers had been exempted from registration of permits.
According to a Home Ministry notification, no restriction has been imposed on the movement of medical oxygen between States/UTs and the transport authorities have been instructed accordingly. There is also no restriction on oxygen manufacturers and suppliers to limit supplies only to hospitals of the Dtate where they are located, it said.
Simultaneously, the Health Ministry has asked all Ministries to instruct hospitals under their control or their PSUs to set-up dedicated hospital wards or blocks for Covid care, as was done last year.
