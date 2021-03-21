BMC exempts senior citizens, pregnant women from compulsory institutional quarantine

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) declared compulsory institutional quarantine of a week for people coming from Brazil, the United Kingdom, Europe, South Africa, and West Asia, Livemint reported.

However, the rules shall not be applicable to elderly people above 65 years of age, women in advanced stages of pregnancy, and parents coming with toddlers and babies, the Mumbai civic body said.

BMC further mentioned that critically ill patients who need immediate medical intervention will also be exempted from the compulsory quarantine of seven days. These include cancer patients, people with cerebral palsy, mental illnesses, and severe physical disabilities.

Passengers who are coming due to immediate family crises can also skip the institutional quarantine.

Furthermore, BMC stated that people who have been administered both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine can skip mandatory institutional quarantine after submitting their vaccine certificate.

Also, medical professionals who are traveling to the state to perform life-saving surgery or need to attend to a critical patient will also be allowed to skip the quarantine protocol, BMC said.