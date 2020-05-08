News

BMC rejig: Iqbal Chahal becomes new Commissioner, Praveen Pardeshi transferred

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on May 08, 2020 Published on May 08, 2020

In a major shake-up amidst the rising coronavirus cases in Mumbai, BMC Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi has been shunted out. He is transferred as an additional CS in the urban development department. Iqbal Chahal, who is currently UDD principal secretary, is the new BMC Commissioner.

The Uddhav Thackrey government has also made a few more major rejigs. According to sources, Relief and Rehabilitation Secretary Kishorraje Nimbalkar has been transferred as Public Works Department Secretary replacing Manoj Saunik. The latter will be an additional CS Finance Department. Saunik was looking after Public Works and Finance Departments

In an interesting switch, former Mumbai Metro Rail Corp MD Ashwini Bhide appointed as additional municipal commissioner BMC replacing Jayashree Bose who is now appointed as the MD, Maharashtra Small Scale Industries Development Corporation.

Along with Bhide, former Thane Municipal Commissioner Sanjeev Jaiswal, who was awaiting a posting, has now been appointed as a new additional commissioner of BMC. He replaces present Abasaheb Jarhad, who is the new relief and rehabilitation secretary.

Maharashtra
