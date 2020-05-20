BMS claims massive participation in protests against labour law dilution

The RSS-affiliated central trade union BMS has claimed massive participation in the nationwide protests it organised on Wednesday against the ‘unilateral changes’ in State labour laws. Other central trade unions plan to hold protests on Friday.

BMS General Secretary Virjesh Upadhyay said in a statement here on Wednesday that BMS activists held demonstrations on roads, rooftops, in front of houses and offices against the ordinances amending labour laws. The organisation also submitted a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind through district collectors, requesting him to negate the anti-labour moves of various State governments.

In the memorandum, the BMS urged the President to immediately withdraw the freezing of labour laws for three years or more by the Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat governments. It also demanded immediate withdrawal of the enhanced working hours announced by the governments of Maharashtra, Goa, Rajasthan, Odisha and Bihar, among others.

“Ensure the payment of wages for March and April 2020 to all workers. Ensure the immediate concerns of food, shelter, health, transport, job etc to migrant workers at both ends. Prepare a national register of migrant workers,” the memorandum demanded.

“BMS is of considered opinion that these actions of State governments are misleading, illegal, unwarranted, against humanity, violation of fundamental rights, violation of 47 ILO conventions and also against the vision of development,” it added.

Apart from Upadhyay, BMS national president CK Saji Narayanan, organising secretary Pawan Kumar and B Surendran participated in the protests.