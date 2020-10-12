Bollywood moves HC to restrain TV channels from ‘defaming’ industry

Bollywood industry representatives have approached the Delhi High Court to restrain Republic TV and Times Now from making or publishing “irresponsible, derogatory and defamatory remarks” against the industry.

The lawsuit by four Bollywood associations and 34 producers has also sought to restrain Republic TV, its editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami, reporter Pradeep Bhandari, and Times Now, its editor-in-chief Rahul Shivshankar and group editor Navika Kumar, and unknown defendants as well as social media platforms from making or publishing defamatory remarks.