News

Bollywood moves HC to restrain TV channels from ‘defaming’ industry

PTI New Delhi | Updated on October 12, 2020 Published on October 12, 2020

Bollywood industry representatives have approached the Delhi High Court to restrain Republic TV and Times Now from making or publishing “irresponsible, derogatory and defamatory remarks” against the industry.

The lawsuit by four Bollywood associations and 34 producers has also sought to restrain Republic TV, its editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami, reporter Pradeep Bhandari, and Times Now, its editor-in-chief Rahul Shivshankar and group editor Navika Kumar, and unknown defendants as well as social media platforms from making or publishing defamatory remarks.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on October 12, 2020
cinema industry
courts and legal
freedom of the press
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.