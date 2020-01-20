News

Bomb disposal squad handles unclaimed bag at Mangaluru airport

Our Bureau | Updated on January 20, 2020 Published on January 20, 2020

Security agencies came across an unclaimed bag in the premises of Mangaluru International Airport on Monday.

PS Harsha, Commissioner of Police, Mangaluru, said that the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at the airport followed the security protocol to handle the unclaimed bag. Following this, CISF informed the Mangaluru Police. Harsha said bomb disposal and detection squad of the police came to the spot to handle the bag. The bag has been kept in the isolation bay.

The squad is carrying out the work as per the security protocol. The area had been cordoned off.

The Commissioner of Police said that the situation is under control and further investigation is on.

Published on January 20, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
The world’ s 2,153 billionaires are richer than 4.6 billion people: Oxfam