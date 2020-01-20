Bomb disposal squad handles unclaimed bag at Mangaluru airport

Security agencies came across an unclaimed bag in the premises of Mangaluru International Airport on Monday.

PS Harsha, Commissioner of Police, Mangaluru, said that the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at the airport followed the security protocol to handle the unclaimed bag. Following this, CISF informed the Mangaluru Police. Harsha said bomb disposal and detection squad of the police came to the spot to handle the bag. The bag has been kept in the isolation bay.

The squad is carrying out the work as per the security protocol. The area had been cordoned off.

The Commissioner of Police said that the situation is under control and further investigation is on.