Eminent scientist and BrahMos Aerospace chief Atul Dinkar Rane on Wednesday said that the BrahMos missile project has achieved 75 per cent indigenous capability.

Rane was delivering the chief guest address at an event held by the Chennai-based defence and aerospace electronics solutions provider Data Patterns (India) at their plant in Siruseri in the city. The event was to mark the delivery of 27th ‘BrahMos missile checkout equipment’ to BrahMos Aerospace.

“When we launched our first missile in 2004, we had only 13 percent of indigenous components inside, but in the next 25 years, we have reached 75 per cent,” said Atul Dinkar Rane, Director General BrahMos, DRDO & CEO & MD of BrahMos Aerospace Pvt Ltd.

Russian technology

Rane, however, added that achieving 100 per cent indigenous capability is not possible since the project is a joint venture with Russia and the country is dependent on Russia for some technology.

BrahMos Aerospace is a joint-venture between India's DRDO and Russia's ‘Military Industrial Consortium’ NPO Mahinostroyenia (earlier known as Federal State Unitary Enterprise NPOM of Russia).

He said some technologies are still provided by Russia and BhahMos has no plans to indigenise them at the moment.

Rane also said due to 75 per cent indigenous technologies, the overall cost of the BrahMos missile has come down drastically. He, however, did not quantify the savings.

Srinivasagopalan Rangarajan, CMD, Data Patterns (India) Ltd, said the company has been associated with BrahMos for more than two decades and the company is now designing and producing radars across the entire spectrum of defence and aerospace requirements.

He also said missile testing is conducted at least once in a year during the missile lifetime of 10 years.

Export contract

Rangarajan said the company is also in the process of signing an export contract with a UK-based company for supply of single processing avionics for airborne radar, some subsystems like those used in BrahMos missile, to South Korea and radar to a NATO country.

“But these are not real exports. The real export is when we build the full equipment in India and giving to the Ministry of Defence and with the government permission supply it to the rest of the world,” he added