Brazil sends special flight to India to receive 2 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Brazil has sent a specially equipped aircraft to airlift two million vaccine doses of India’s homegrown coronavirus vaccine. This will mark India’s first export of the vaccine, as per the Indian Express report.
This comes as India is all set to begin its first phase of the vaccination drive against Covid-19 on Saturday.
Last week, Brazil’s President Jair Bolsanaro wrote a letter to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking for the bulk purchase of the vaccine from India without disrupting its inoculation drive, as per media reports.
According to IE, Brazil signed a deal with Serum Institute of India in Pune as the country reportedly stated that the Chinese Covid-19 vaccines are less efficacious than it had earlier claimed.
Brazil has also sought vaccines from Bharat Biotech. However, the first consignment will be from Serum.
“There is no point storing more vaccines beyond India’s current capacity. So, the vaccine export to other countries doesn’t affect India’s vaccination plans,” said the report quoting a senior government official.
According to the Worldometer dashboard, Brazil has so far reported 83.26 lakh coronavirus cases, with more than two lakh deaths. The number of recovered patients stands at 73.39 lakh.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Option price falls more than it rises for the same change in underlying
A long-term vacation here is worth a check-in
The fund delivered a return of 31.5% in 2020 compared with the category’s 15.5%
Care Health Insurance’s new rider offers no great benefit. We review its pros and cons
In these isolated times when people yearn for a slice of the familiar, amateur and professional chefs are ...
India is ready with two vaccines to beat the deadliest virus of recent times. The immunisation drive, however, ...
The storming of the Capitol on January 6 could be the prelude to yet another chapter in the US’s long and ...
‘Now It’s Come to Distances’ examines the defining moments of the past year — the Shaheen Bagh protests, ...
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...