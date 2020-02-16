BridgeLabz helps fresh engineers make tech products from scratch

Mumbai-based start-up BridgeLabz is focussed on tackling the tech employability challenge.

Its founder Narayan Mahadevan told BusinessLine that the company, with its ‘Maker Program’, is aiming to reduce the demand-supply gap in tech-based profiles by helping fresh engineers make tech products from scratch. “Our platform has helped bridge the talent gap by providing skilled engineers to start-ups and enterprises. Corporates looking to get the right talent sponsor the candidate for the four-month long fellowship programme,” he said.

To a query on the establishment of Centres of Excellence by corporates in educational institutions, he said: “Job readiness can happen only in an industry environment and not classroom approach; and product companies need more than soft skill training.”

“To solve this problem, we’ve created a real environment. We have an incubator at one end, where trainees get to work. They work with a mentor as well and we ensure that every engineer mentors five other engineers, to make them competent.”

“BridgeLabz has trained more than 1,000 engineers this year alone. We are looking to train and place 5,000 engineers in the next two years,” Mahadevan said.

The company’s revenue registered a 300 per cent jump in FY20.

“We will add two more labs — at Pune and Hyderabad — in FY21. We are also planning to partner with colleges in the South to help students access tech-related jobs,” he added.