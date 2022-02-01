Budget growth oriented: CII-Telangana

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII-Telangana) has termed the Union Budget 2022-23, a growth-oriented budget.

“The Budget focuses on both physical infrastructure and digital infrastructure, human capital and research and development would help the economy,” CII-Telangana Chairman Sameer Goyal, has said.

Addressing a conference here on Tuesday, Sameer Goyal, who is also the Managing Director of Coromandel International, said that the CII also liked minimum changes proposed to the tax structure.

Anil Kumar Epur, Past Chairman of CII (AP), said that the proposal to launch Sovereign Green Bonds would help fight adverse impacts of climate change.

V Rajanna, Past Chairman of CII State chapter and Vice-President and Regional Head of TCS, said that the Budget has laid a solid foundation for digital economy. “It is a foward-looking Budget,” he said.

Space and defence sector industries in Hyderabad would benefit from the budget proposals that laid emphasis on the space economy and R&D participation from private sector and academia, according to Subba Rao Pavuluri of Ananth Technologies, has said.