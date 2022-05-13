Burundi Govt Hospital, Vellore’s Naruvi Hospital to ink pact soon

Vellore-based multi-speciality healthcare institution Naruvi Hospitals will be establishing a key medical department at the Government Hospital in Burundi as part of expanding the bilateral cooperation between India and Burundi, a Central African Republic.

“An MoU between Burundi Hospital and Naruvi Hospitals for the above purpose will be signed soon, the Burundian Ambassador to India, Stella Budiriganya, said in the presence of G V Sampath, Chairman of Naruvi Hospitals during the celebrations of ‘International Nurses Day’ at Naruvi Hospitals, according to a statement.

“India has excellent medical facilities and hospitals where treatment is being given based on precise diagnostics and testing, the Government Hospital at Burundi is also providing very good medical services to its people. The Burundi Hospital requires more doctors and nurses and is taking steps to source them from several countries including India,” the Ambassador said.

The Naruvi Hospitals in Vellore is a state-of-the art multi super-specialty healthcare facility, set up through a technical and knowledge-sharing partnership with the Henry Ford Health Systems, US.