ACMEE 2023, an international exhibition of the machine tools industry, is to be held at the Chennai Trade Centre between June 15 and 19. The fair is being organized by the Ambattur Industrial Estate Manufacturers Association (AIEMA).

Tamil Nadu’s Governor, R N Ravi, is to inaugurate the event, in which 435 exhibitors will put up stalls over the 11,000 sq metre area.

At a press conference here today, AIEMA’s President, T Nalangilli, said that the fair could generate business worth ₹650 crore.

The theme of ACMEE 2023 is ‘Smart Manufacturing’ and as such, exhibitors will show case technologies that are elements of Industry 4.0.

What to look for

In this context, K Sai Sathya Kumar, Chairman, ACMEE 2023, said that the industrial estate would soon have a centre of excellence, supported by Siemens, which will feature modern gadgets, such as 3D printers and AR/VR facilities. MSMEs, who are members of AIEMA, would just pay a fee and use these facilities, such as for product development, he said.

ACMEE 2023 will also have a ‘Finance Lounge’, an enclave where participants can meet financiers. Indian Bank, South Indian Bank, ICICI Bank, SIDBI, Sundaram Finance Siemens Finance Services, Electronica Finance and Ezlease Ventures are among the financiers who have confirmed participation, Kumar said.

P S Ramesh, Convenor, ACMEE 2023, said that, of the 63 million registered MSMEs in the country, only about 5 million were able to access institutional finance. The credit requirement of the MSME sector is about ₹32.5-lakh crore, Ramesh said.