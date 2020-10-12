C-DAC, MeitY sign MoU for supercomputers

In order to make India a supercomputing major, a memorandum of understanding was signed between Ministry of Electronics & IT (MeitY), and Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C- DAC) on Monday.

As per the MoU, C-DAC and National Supercomputing Mission Host Institutes will be establishing Supercomputing Infrastructure with assembly and manufacturing of critical components in various premier institutions across India including IISC-Bangalore, IIT-Kanpur, IIT-Roorkee, IIT-Hyderabad, IIT-Guwahati, IIT-Mandi, IIT-Gandhinagar, NIT-Trichy, NABI Mohali and NSM Nodal Centres for training in HPC & AI at IIT-Madras, IIT-Kharagpur, IIT- Goa and IIT-Palakkad.

The development is also part of the Prime Minister’s National Supercomputing Mission, which was set up to provide necessary computational power to the academia, industry, scientific and research community, MSME and the start-ups to solve India specific grand challenges and complex real life problems in science and engineering.

“C-DAC has already established Supercomputing ecosystem at IIT-BHU, IIT-Kharagpur, IISER Pune and JNCASR Bangalore. And now accelerating the pace of research and innovation using computational science techniques with manufacturing in India Critical Supercomputing components like the Server Board, Interconnect, Rack power controllers and Hydraulic controllers, Direct Liquid Cooled Datacenter, HPC Software Stack is a step towards Atmanirbhar Bharat,” Sanjay Dhotre, Minister of State for Electronics & IT, Education and Communications, said.

“Our mission is to establish dependable and secure exa-scale ecosystem with innovative designs, disruptive technologies and edpert Human resource. Our goal is to develop our own indigenous hardware encompassing exascale chip design, design and manufacture of exascale server boards, exascale interconnects and storage including silicon-photonics at C-DAC in line with Atmanirbhar Bharat to achieve complete self-reliance,” Hemant Darbari, Director General, C-DAC, said.