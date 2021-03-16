Cabinet nod for ₹9,129.32 crore power infra upgrade schemes in Arunachal, Sikkim

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs on Tuesday approved the Comprehensive Scheme for Strengthening of Transmission & Distribution in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim — a scheme to strengthen the intra-state electricity transmission and distribution infrastructure in the two north-eastern States by providing grid connectivity to remote locations -- at an estimated cost of ₹9129.32 crore.

The scheme is being implemented by Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd with the two State governments and is targeted to be commissioned in phased manner by December for the awarded scope of works and within 36 months for un-awarded packages. After commissioning, the created transmission and distribution system will be owned and maintained by the respective State utilities, an official statement said.

The scheme aims to create a reliable power grid and improve the States’ connectivity to the upcoming load centres, and thus extend the benefits of the grid connected power to the villages and towns including the remote and border areas.