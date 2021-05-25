Cabinet nod for ICoAI, ICSI pacts with international organisations

The Cabinet, on Tuesday granted approval to various Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) inked by the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICoAl) and the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) with various international organisations. This was an ex-post-facto approval.

“The various MoUs seek to facilitate mutual recognition of qualifications and range of collaborative activities for exchange of knowledge, experience sharing, and technical cooperation by way of participation in annual conferences, training programmes or workshops besides seminars and joint research projects etc., relevant to their jurisdiction,” said an official statement.

It added that these MoUs will help in the “advancement of the goals on equity, public accountability and innovation among the beneficiaries’ countries.”

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India and the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (have signed MoUs with Australia’s Institute of Public Accountants (IPA) and Sri Lanka’s Institute of Certified Management Accountants. The two have also signed MoUs with three agencies of the UK — Chartered Institute for Securities and Investment, UK (CISI), Chartered Institute of Public Finance and Accountancy (CIPFA) and Institute of Certified Management Accountants.

Director, NDRF Academy

The Cabinet also approved the Ministry of Home Affairs’ proposal for the creation of the post of Director in Senior Administrative Grade at the National Disaster Response Force Academy, Nagpur. “With the creation of the post of Director, NDRF Academy, the command and control of the organisation will be entrusted to a senior and experienced officer, who can steer the institution as per the intended objectives. The Academy will impart skill-based practical training to over 5,000 personnel annually, from NDRF, SDRF, CD volunteers, other stakeholders and disaster response agencies of SAARC and other countries,” the statement added.

The Cabinet has also given its nod to the proposal to open a new Consulate General of India in Addu City, Maldives, in 2021.