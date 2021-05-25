Cabinet nod for ICoAI, ICSI pacts with international organisations

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
The Cabinet, on Tuesday granted approval to various Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) inked by the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICoAl) and the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) with various international organisations. This was an ex-post-facto approval.
“The various MoUs seek to facilitate mutual recognition of qualifications and range of collaborative activities for exchange of knowledge, experience sharing, and technical cooperation by way of participation in annual conferences, training programmes or workshops besides seminars and joint research projects etc., relevant to their jurisdiction,” said an official statement.
ICAI seeks name change to Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of India
It added that these MoUs will help in the “advancement of the goals on equity, public accountability and innovation among the beneficiaries’ countries.”
The Institute of Cost Accountants of India and the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (have signed MoUs with Australia’s Institute of Public Accountants (IPA) and Sri Lanka’s Institute of Certified Management Accountants. The two have also signed MoUs with three agencies of the UK — Chartered Institute for Securities and Investment, UK (CISI), Chartered Institute of Public Finance and Accountancy (CIPFA) and Institute of Certified Management Accountants.
UGC recognizes CMA on par with PG courses
The Cabinet also approved the Ministry of Home Affairs’ proposal for the creation of the post of Director in Senior Administrative Grade at the National Disaster Response Force Academy, Nagpur. “With the creation of the post of Director, NDRF Academy, the command and control of the organisation will be entrusted to a senior and experienced officer, who can steer the institution as per the intended objectives. The Academy will impart skill-based practical training to over 5,000 personnel annually, from NDRF, SDRF, CD volunteers, other stakeholders and disaster response agencies of SAARC and other countries,” the statement added.
The Cabinet has also given its nod to the proposal to open a new Consulate General of India in Addu City, Maldives, in 2021.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Canon EOS R6 is pricey and complex but full of features for enthusiasts
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The international economist and markets expert speaks with BusinessLine in an exclusive interview
On the downside, the crucial base level of 15,000 will act as an initial cushion
Following these principles will ensure that the long-term impact on your finances is minimal
The ELSS fund helps investors meet the twin goals of tax saving and long-term wealth creation
Composer Madan Mohan cried at her grave, the raja of Ayodhya sent his Mercedes to fetch her for palace ...
The medical firefighters are burning out body, mind and soul; And they’re too exhausted to seek help
On his 80th birthday, an ode to an enigma who will continue to surprise, console, cajole and taunt us
How two heavy metal wizards kicked cancer in the face
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Indian Railways, which has been connecting humanity with joy, can become a brand as valuable as the IPL
Facebook gets it right with ad themed on vaccine hesitancy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...