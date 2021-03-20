UGC recognizes CMA on par with PG courses

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
The recognition accorded to Cost Management Accountants (CMA) qualification on par with the PG Degree, by the University Grants Commission (UGC), Ministry of Education; has given fillip to the CMA Course. This has opened up multiple new vistas for students opting for it.
The CMA course is a specialized Cost Accountancy course, offered by the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICAI). With this recognition,the post intermediate two-and-half year CMA course can provide the students with a head start in their career vis-a-vis their peers. It also enables them to pursue for Ph.D. or specialization courses in India or abroad, enhance their skills and be career ready in the intensely competitive job market.
Those desiring to pursue teaching profession can also attempt for SLET/NET after completion of CMA.
The Institute of Cost Accountants of India is all set to start its next academic program. Students passing out of Class 10th are eligible for admission to the Foundation Course offered by the Institute. Those currently pursuing their Degree or qualified Degree from any stream, are eligible to apply for the CMA Intermediate Course. Admissions are currently on for the December-2021 examination. Interested students can register through online www.icmai.in or offline mode, according to a statement from CMA - Hyderabad Chapter.
TheICAI is a premier professional Cost and Management Accounting body of the country established under the Cost and Works Accountants Act, 1959. The Institute is under the administrative control of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India. The Institute has over 6 lakh and more than 70,000 qualified members known as Cost and Management Accountants (CMAs) and having its headquarter at Kolkata, four Regional Council offices in Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai and Delhi, 111 Chapters in India and 11 overseas centres.
