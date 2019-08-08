CAI Expo to showcase the latest in building tech

The construction and allied sector is responsible for propelling India’s overall development and the government’s focus in this sector has paved the way for initialising policies that help in creating world class infrastructure.

Construction, Architecture and Interiors, the three aspects of real estate development, are undergoing a sea change with consumers demanding newer products and services.

Building materials are trending towards newer and eco-friendly technologies, prompting designers to go back to the drawing board and reshaping the way they build. Environment-friendly buildings that are adopting ‘green building’ concepts are finding favour amongst Indian consumers.

The BusinessLine CAI EXPO 2019, organised along with IAds and Events and powered by K Lite Industries, is a platform that brings together players from Construction, Architecture and Interiors sectors.

This being its seventh edition, CAI EXPO has carved a niche for itself in this space. It enables participants to showcase the best creations, discover innovative products and services, and exchange ideas in the business of construction, architectural and interior design.

For visitors, the event showcases the latest products and technologies available in the market and provides them with the opportunity to interact with industry professionals.

This year, the brand CAI EXPO is being organised across five cities — Hyderabad (August 16-18 at Hitex Exhibition Centre), Chennai (August 30-September 1 at Chennai Trade Centre), Coimbatore (September 6-8 at Codissia Trade Fair Complex), Bengaluru (September 20-22 at Jayamahal Palace) and Goa (October 4-6 at Dr Shyam Prasad Mukherjee Stadium).

Recognising the value that CAI Expo brings to the industry segment, various professional trade bodies such as the All India Bricks and Tiles Manufacturers’ Federation, ISLE, RMCMA, GAR, IASE, BAI, FKCCI, KASSIA, Karnataka State Contractors Association, IETO, Builders Association of India, CREDAI, Confederation of Women Entrepreneurs of India, Hyderabad Management Association, National Academy of Construction, Telangana Chamber of commerce and Industry, Telangana Developers Association, Telangana Real Estate Developers Association, AP chamber of Commerce and Industry, Federation of Telangana Chamber of Commerce & Industry and The Institute of Engineers (India), have associated themselves with this year’s event.

