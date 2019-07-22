CAIT demands dissolution of Monitoring Committee on sealing

A run & some ‘brain-breather’ activity
The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on Monday demanded a dissolution of Monitoring Committee on sealing and said that if an appropriate action is not taken then they will have to shift their base to other neighbouring states.
Praveen Khandelwal, General Secretary, CAIT said, "Delhi trade has suffered greatly from sealing actions and government has not taken immediate step for its remedies. The Delhi traders will be forced to flee to other neighbouring states to conduct their business which will result in a huge loss of revenue to Delhi government."
The traders are criticise Delhi government for being a mute spectator on this sealing issue and even MPs of Delhi have not taken any initiative to stop this, he added.
The members of CAIT said that in the days to come they will seek an appointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Puri and Lt Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal to urge them for dissolution of Monitoring Committee by Supreme Court.
"Even after making necessary amendments by the central government in the Master Plan, the monitoring committee is not giving benefits of the amendments and no shop has been de-sealed," said Khandelwal.
