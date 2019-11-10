CAIT to launch agitation against Amazon, Flipkart on November 13

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on Sunday said it will launch a series of protests against Amazon, Flipkart and other e-commerce firms for continuous violation of the FDI policy from Wednesday.

Trade leaders from 27 states gathered here at a National Traders Conference held by CAIT.

CAIT’s Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said the frontal war against Amazon and Flipkart will begin from November 13 and continue till January 10, 2020.

A “National Protest Day” will be held on November 20 and dharna will be organised in more than 500 cities. About 5 lakh traders are expected to take part in such protest, the traders’ body said.

The traders’ body alleged that these companies were circumventing the law and abusing Press Note No 2 of the government’s foreign direct investment (FDI) policy.

Khandelwal said the conference has chalked out a roadmap for its nationwide agitation from November 13, which will be observed as “National Awareness Campaign Day” when traders delegations across the country will submit an exhaustive memorandum to all MPs, urging them to raise the issue in Parliament.

The first phase of nationwide agitation will be concluded with a three-day National Traders Convention -- to be held from 6 to 8 January in New Delhi -- which will be attended by trade leaders of about 20 thousand trade associations.

The national governing council of CAIT in association with other stakeholders will hold a meeting on January 9 and while taking stock of the situation will decide modalities of the second phase of its agitation.